Bogaerts is batting sixth and playing shortstop Friday against Cincinnati.

The Padres scratched Bogaerts from Wednesday's lineup due to soreness in his left shoulder, but he's back in the lineup after a team day off Thursday. Bogaerts is 22-for-85 (.259) with 10 runs scored and eight RBI in June.

