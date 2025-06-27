Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Returns to starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts is batting sixth and playing shortstop Friday against Cincinnati.
The Padres scratched Bogaerts from Wednesday's lineup due to soreness in his left shoulder, but he's back in the lineup after a team day off Thursday. Bogaerts is 22-for-85 (.259) with 10 runs scored and eight RBI in June.
More News
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Scratched with sore shoulder•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: On base four more times Friday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Excellent in Thursday's win•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Racks up three hits in win•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Back in lineup•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Sitting down Thursday•