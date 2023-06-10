Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Bogaerts had been out since June 3 while dealing with a wrist injury, but he was able to play all of Friday's game at shortstop. It's a nagging injury that has bothered him for much of the season, so he may not be clear of it, but it appears the 30-year-old will try to power through. He's posted five multi-hit efforts over his last 16 games, but he's hit just .222 (14-for-63) in that span, lowering his season slash line to .256/.339/.393 through 58 contests.