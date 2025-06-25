Bogaerts was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Nationals due to left shoulder soreness.

Bogaerts missed a game earlier this month with the same issue. He's dealing with soreness in the same shoulder that he fractured last season, but the Padres haven't provided any indication at this point that he's had a significant setback. Jose Iglesias will shift over to shortstop for the Padres on Wednesday, and Tyler Wade will enter the lineup at second base.