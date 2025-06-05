Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Sitting down Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against San Francisco.
Bogaerts exited Wednesday's 6-5 loss early after experiencing soreness in his left shoulder -- the same one he fractured last season. Though he'll stay on the bench for Thursday's afternoon contest, the Padres appear to be viewing Bogaerts as day-to-day heading into this weekend's series in Milwaukee. Jose Iglesias will fill in as San Diego's shortstop Thursday and could continue to start if Bogaerts misses any additional games.
