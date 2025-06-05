default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bogaerts (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against San Francisco.

Bogaerts exited Wednesday's 6-5 loss early after experiencing soreness in his left shoulder -- the same one he fractured last season. Though he'll stay on the bench for Thursday's afternoon contest, the Padres appear to be viewing Bogaerts as day-to-day heading into this weekend's series in Milwaukee. Jose Iglesias will fill in as San Diego's shortstop Thursday and could continue to start if Bogaerts misses any additional games.

More News