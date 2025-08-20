default-cbs-image
Bogaerts is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Giants on Wednesday.

Bogaerts will get a rare day off Wednesday, with Jose Iglesias starting at shortstop and batting seventh. In 30 games since the All-Star break, Bogaerts has a .761 OPS with four steals, 19 runs, five home runs and 12 RBI over 129 plate appearances.

