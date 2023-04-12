Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mets.
With the Padres clinging to a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning, Bogaerts gave his team what proved to be crucial insurance runs by taking a hanging slider from Dennis Santana deep to left field. The shortstop is thriving in his new uniform, slashing .333/.426/.667 through 12 games with three doubles, four homers, 10 runs, 10 RBI, a steal and a sharp 8:5 BB:K.
