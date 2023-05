Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Nationals.

The shortstop snapped an 18-game homer drought that extended back to April 30, launching his seventh homer of the year off MacKenzie Gore in the first inning. Bogaerts batted only .176 (12-for-68) during his power outage with just three RBI, but this performance could be a sign he's about to turn things around.