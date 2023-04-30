Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 16-11 win against San Francisco.

Offense was abundant in MLB's first ever regular-season game in Mexico City, with the two clubs combining to hit 11 homers. Bogaerts got in on the action in the fourth inning, blasting a 455-foot solo shot that gave San Diego an 8-7 lead. It was the star shortstop's sixth long ball of the season, which puts him well above pace to surpass the 15 homers he hit in 150 games in his final campaign with the Red Sox last year.