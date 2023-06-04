Bogaerts said after Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs that he was removed from the contest due to a lingering left wrist issue but is hopeful to avoid a stint on the injured list, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. "I probably haven't played this long with it," said Bogaerts, who has played through wrist discomfort before. "Manny [Machado] was hurt [until recently], and I just felt like I want to go out there."

Before being lifted ahead of the eighth inning of Saturday's game, Bogaerts went hitless in four at-bats and is now slashing .200/.200/.240 over his past seven contests. Though he doesn't believe he'll require a trip to the IL, Bogaerts acknowledged that he'll likely get at least a little time off, so he'll presumably be out of the lineup for Sunday's contest.