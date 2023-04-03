Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.
Bogaerts extended the Padres' lead to 3-0 with a two-run shot in the bottom of the third off Austin Gomber, marking the shortstop's second homer during San Diego's four-game set with Colorado. Bogaerts has recored a hit in each of his first four contests with his new squad and four of those six knocks have gone for extra bases.
