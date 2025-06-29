Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Swats homer, two doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two doubles in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.
Bogaerts notched his second homer of the month when he popped a 389-foot solo shot off Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo in the fourth. The San Diego shortstop also roped his 16th and 17th two-baggers of the season in this contest to tally his fourth performance with three or more hits in June. Through 327 total plate appearances, Bogaerts is slashing .251/.327/.362 with five homers, 13 steals, 35 runs scored and 30 RBI.
