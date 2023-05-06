Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Bogaerts wasn't able to hit safely Friday, but he drew multiple walks for the sixth time this season. His pair of steals were his first thefts since April 10. The shortstop has gone 11 games without a multi-hit effort, going just 6-for-40 during that slight slump. He's down to a .283/.379/.467 slash line with six home runs, three steals, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and four doubles through 32 contests in his first year with the Padres.