Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

Bogaerts continues to impress in his first season with the Padres, and he's now picked up at least one hit in all but one of his 15 games played. The shortstop has never been a major threat to steal bases, but his ability to hit for average has been on display throughout the month of April with a .361 mark through 61 at-bats with four homers in that timeframe for good measure. Few hitters have been as good as Bogaerts has to start the 2023 campaign.