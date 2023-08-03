Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over Colorado.

Bogaerts hasn't been hitting for much power recently (he has just one home run since July 4), though he's remained productive at the plate, going 25-for-79 (.316) over his last 20 contests. The 30-year-old shortstop would add his 12th stolen base of the year Wednesday, leaving him three shy of his career high set back in 2017. Bogaerts is now slashing .266/.344/.396 with 11 homers, 52 runs scored and 37 RBI across 442 plate appearances in his first season with the Padres.