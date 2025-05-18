Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Mariners.

Bogaerts had slumped a bit over his previous five games, going 2-for-15 with four walks in that span. He rapped out three singles and added two steals Saturday in an attempt to spark the Padres' offense, but it didn't amount to a comeback. The shortstop is up to eight steals this season, and he's yet to get caught stealing. His career high is 19 thefts in 2023, a number he's on pace to easily surpass if he stays active on the basepaths. He's added a .252/.339/.371 slash line with three home runs, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored and nine doubles across 44 contests.