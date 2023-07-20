Darvish (7-6) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over Toronto. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander was brilliant, generating 31 called or swinging strikes among his 100 pitches as he delivered his second straight quality start and seventh of the season. Darvish has had trouble maintaining any success in 2023 -- the quality start streak of two is the longest he's managed -- and since the beginning of June he sports a 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 46:16 K:BB through 40.1 innings. He'll try to keep rolling in his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Pirates.