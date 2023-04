Darvish (hamstring) is listed as the Padres' probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Giants in Mexico City.

Darvish experienced right hamstring cramping in his most recent start April 23 in Arizona, but with the Padres having two days off this week, the right-hander was afforded some extra recovery time and appears to have recovered nicely. He takes a 1-2 record, 3.00 ERA and 1.13 WHIP into his fifth start of the season this weekend.