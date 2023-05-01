Darvish did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on nine hits over six innings against the Giants. He struck out nine.

Darvish fell victim to the high altitude of Mexico City, allowing a trio of solo home runs to LaMonte Wade, J.D. Davis and Mitch Haniger in separate innings. However, he was able to salvage the outing by allowing just one other run while also striking out nine. Darvish's swing-and-miss arsenal has been inconsistent this season, with 21 of his 34 punchouts coming from two appearances. He is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the hard-hitting Dodgers.