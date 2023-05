Darvish (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Royals. He struck out six.

Darvish was in control through five innings, having allowed just one run, Darvish started the sixth by walking Bobby Witt then gave up three extra-base hits before being pulled. The sixth inning pushed Darvish's ERA up to 3.56 and his WHIP to 1.13. The righty is tentatively scheduled to face the Nationals in his next start.