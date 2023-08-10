Darvish allowed an unearned run on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Darvish has allowed just three runs (two earned) over his last 19 innings across three starts, but he has just one win to show for it in that span. The veteran right-hander was able to trim his ERA to 4.19 with the strong outing, though he still has a shaky 1.25 WHIP and 125:40 K:BB through 120.1 innings over 21 starts. Darvish is projected for a tough matchup in his next start at home versus the Orioles next week.