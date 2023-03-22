Darvish is unlikely to start Opening Day for the Padres, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.

Darvish pitched just an inning for Team Japan on Tuesday during the World Baseball Classic, and may need some time to get ramped up. Scanlan notes that Darvish will report to camp Thursday, and that the right-hander ended the offseason throwing 80-pitch bullpens so it shouldn't take much time to get him lengthened. Darvish may not get the Opening Day assignment, but he should still get a regular load for San Diego and has a chance to be an excellent fantasy option for the 2023 campaign.