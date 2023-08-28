The Padres placed Darvish on the 15-day injured list Monday with right elbow inflammation.

San Diego had been listing Darvish as its confirmed starting pitcher for Wednesday's series finale in St. Louis, but the right-hander will end up being deactivated after he picked up the elbow injury in his most recent outing Friday in Milwaukee or during his between-starts bullpen session. The Padres had moved the struggling Rich Hill to the bullpen this past weekend, but he'll presumably step back into the rotation to fill the spot vacated by Darvish, who won't be eligible to return until Sept. 10.