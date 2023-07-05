Darvish (illness) is lined up to start Friday against the Mets, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish has missed his last couple of turns in the San Diego rotation because of a non-COVID viral illness, but he's managed to avoid the IL and is feeling well enough to return to action just before the All-Star break. The 36-year-old right-hander currently stands 5-6 with a 4.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 85:25 K:BB through 80 innings (14 starts) this season. He and the Padres will be aiming for a second-half rebound.