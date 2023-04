Darvish (hamstring) is on track to start Sunday for the Padres against the Giants in Mexico City, Joey Pollizze of MLB.com reports.

Darvish left Sunday's start against the Diamondbacks with a right hamstring crap, but the right-hander's absence was described as precautionary. If there are any signs of setback it's possible the Padres could push Darvish back, but it does appear that the 36-year-old won't end up missing any time with the hamstring trouble.