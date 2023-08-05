Darvish allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four without walking a batter over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Darvish put the Padres in a position to win, but the bullpen melted down over the final two frames to squander his quality start. He's posted four quality starts in five outings since the All-Star break, with the lone exception a seven-run disaster versus the Pirates on July 24. Darvish is now at a 4.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 121:38 K:BB through 114.1 innings over 20 starts this season. He's projected for a road start in Seattle next week.