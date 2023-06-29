Darvish (illness) is questionable for the Padres' three-game weekend series against the Reds, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Seth Lugo is expected to start Friday's series opener in Cincinnati, but the Padres are still in wait-and-see mode on both Darvish and Michael Wacha (shoulder) as they hold off on setting the remainder of their weekend probables. Darvish was scratched from his previous turn Tuesday versus the Pirates due to an illness and has yet to throw his typical between-starts bullpen session, though he did play catch Thursday. Probably the best-case scenario is that Darvish returns for Sunday's series finale at Great American Ball Park, with Wacha handling Saturday's game.