Darvish (2-2) earned the win Friday over the Dodgers, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings.

Darvish gave up one run in each of the first and seventh innings, and he was tough to hit in between those hiccups. The right-hander rebounded from giving up three homers in last appearance, though that one came at altitude in Mexico City last Sunday. This was Darvish's second quality start in six outings this season, and he has a 3.19 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB through 36.2 innings. He's on track for a road start in Minnesota next week.