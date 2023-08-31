Darvish was diagnosed Thursday with a bone spur in his right elbow and will be shut down temporarily, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish has not yet been ruled out for the remainder of the year, but that could certainly happen eventually given that the Padres are currently 7.5 games back of the third NL Wild Card spot. The veteran right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list this past Monday with an initial diagnosis of elbow inflammation.