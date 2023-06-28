Darvish (illness) might be pushed back again in the Padres' rotation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish fell ill -- and was scratched -- ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates and he was still feeling unwell as of Wednesday evening. It's unclear at this point when he might be able to slot back in for San Diego. Blake Snell is taking the mound Wednesday night in Pittsburgh and Joe Musgrove will handle Thursday's series finale. There should be a fresh update on Darvish's status around the end of the week.