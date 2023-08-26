Darvish (8-10) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over four innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Darvish's night was ruined by an ugly third inning in which the Brewers plated five runs. After posting a 2.55 ERA in his first six starts after the All-Star break, he's coughed up 13 runs in 16 frames (7.31 ERA) over his last three outings. On the year, he's sporting a 4.56 ERA with a 141:43 K:BB through 136.1 frames. Darvish is currently expected to face the Giants at home next week.