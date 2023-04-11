Darvish (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Mets.

The veteran righty coughed up a two-run double to Jeff McNeil in the third inning. That was the only damage against Darvish until the Mets plated three runs in the seventh. It's been a rocky start for him in 2023; he's given up six runs with an 8:5 K:BB through 11.1 frames. Darvish is projected for another tough matchup next week with a home outing against Atlanta.