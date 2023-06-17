Darvish (5-5) yielded six runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Rays.

Darvish coughed up two runs through four innings before the Rays broke the game open in the fifth, led by Randy Arozarena's three-run shot. Over his last two starts, Darvish has allowed 10 runs in 10.1 innings, shooting his ERA back up to 4.74 through 13 starts in 2023. He's given up at least four runs in six of those outings, including four of his last six. He'll look to move back over .500 in his next start, which is lined up to be in San Francisco next week.