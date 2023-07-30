Darvish (8-7) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Darvish has turned in three quality starts over four outings since the All-Star break. This was a good bounce-back for him after the Pirates tagged him for seven runs in 4.1 innings in his last start. Darvish continues to battle inconsistency this season with a 4.53 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 117:38 K:BB through 107.1 innings over 19 starts. The 36-year-old is lined up for a home start against the Dodgers next week.