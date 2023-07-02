Darvish (illness) won't be available to start Sunday's game against the Reds, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish was moved off a scheduled start this past Tuesday in Pittsburgh while he battled an illness, but the Padres held out hope that he would show enough improvement to slot back into the rotation for the weekend series in Cincinnati. The right-hander evidently hasn't fully moved past the ailment, however, so he'll get at least one more day off to recover before the Padres revisit when he might return during the final week before the All-Star break. Adrian Morejon will draw the start Sunday, but he may be serving as more of an opener since he hasn't recorded more than seven outs in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season.