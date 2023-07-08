Darvish (illness) gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Friday.

An non-COVID-19 illness cost Darvish two starts, though he didn't go on the injured list. The right-hander was a little off in terms of quality in his return to action, but he saw a full workload with 100 pitches (58 strikes) in the outing. Darvish closes a disappointing first half with a 4.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 89:28 K:BB through 85 innings over 15 starts. He'll get another extended rest with the All-Star break before lining up for a road start in Philadelphia to begin the second half.