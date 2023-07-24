Nola did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings against the Guardians. He struck out seven.

Nola struggled with power Sunday, surrendering solo homers to Steven Kwan and Andres Gimenez to mark his third time allowing multiple home runs in his last five starts. Despite giving up a pair of homers, Nola fanned seven batters to notch his fourth consecutive outing with at least six K's. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start during a three-game road series against the Pirates this weekend.