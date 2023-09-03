Nola (12-9) took the loss Saturday, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.2 innings as the Phillies fell 7-5 to the Brewers. He struck out five.

Five of the eight hits off Nola went for extra bases, including a two-run blast by Carlos Santana in the fifth inning that helped chase the right-hander from the game. Nola saw his three-game win streak snapped, while the seven runs were the most he'd allowed since he got tagged for eight by Arizona just over a year ago. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, likely to come at home next weekend against the Marlins.