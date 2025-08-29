Nola (3-7) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Thursday.

Nola wasn't at his best Thursday, but Philadelphia's seven-homer barrage gave him plenty of runway to work with. He's still shaking off the rust after a three-month absence -- he's allowed 13 runs (12 earned) across 14.1 innings since returning from an ankle sprain and a stress fracture in his rib. Between injuries and lackluster performance, highlighted by a 6.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 66:21 K:BB through 64 innings across 12 starts, it's been a season to forget for the 32-year-old right-hander. He's projected to make his next start at Milwaukee in a challenging matchup.