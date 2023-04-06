Nola (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with one walk through six innings against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Nola's outing was undoubtedly an improvement compared to his previous performance on Opening Day. The right-hander was tagged with a run in the first inning, but he kept the Yankees scoreless until the sixth inning and would eventually depart after his only walk of the game plated a third earned run in the seventh. While Nola still has yet to make it into the win column, he is trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old displayed better command throwing 62 of his 87 pitches for strikes and did a better job of staying ahead in his counts. Nola is tentatively scheduled to start Tuesday against the Marlins.