Nola has been named the Phillies' Opening Day starter.
It will be the sixth straight season that he's taken the ball on Opening Day. The Phillies are hoping it won't be his last, with Nola slated to hit free agency after the season. He'll square off against the Rangers and Jacob deGrom on March 30.
