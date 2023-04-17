Nola (1-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in six innings during a 14-3 victory over the Reds. He struck out four.

Nola was handed a nine-run lead after the top of the first, and the veteran right-hander took advantage by limiting damage while cruising through six innings, notching his first win and second quality start. Through four outings (21.1 innings), Nola's ERA sits at 5.91, but he has a strong 19:6 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Philadelphia's upcoming four-game set versus Colorado.