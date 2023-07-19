Nola (9-6) earned the win against the Brewers on Tuesday after he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks over 7.1 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander threw 71 of his 98 pitches for a strike and induced 18 whiffs as he didn't surrender any home runs for just the fourth time through 20 starts this year. The long ball has been a problem for Nola in 2023 with 21 homers allowed after he gave up just 19 all of last season. The 30-year-old has a 4.27 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 126:30 K:BB across 126.1 innings and tentatively lines up to next take the mound this weekend in Cleveland.