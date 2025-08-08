Nola (ankle/rib) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and could be activated from the 60-day injured list after that, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Nola threw 69 pitches and covered 3.2 innings in his second rehab start for Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, and if he's able to build on that workload Tuesday while coming out of the start free of setbacks, he could be ready to rejoin the Philadelphia rotation as soon as Aug. 17 in Washington. Nola has been on the shelf since May 15 due to an ankle sprain and a stress reaction in his right rib, the latter of which he sustained while rehabbing the ankle injury.