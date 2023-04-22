Nola did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings during a 4-3 win over the Rockies. He struck out three.

Nola allowed back-to-back, one-out singles to Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon in the first before serving up a three-run shot to Ryan McMahon with two outs. However, that was the only damage Colorado could muster against the right-hander, who cruised through six shutout frames after his shaky first. After walking just three batters through his first three starts, Nola has given up three walks in back-to-back starts, and he currently sports a 5.40 ERA with a modest 22:9 K:BB through five starts (28.1 innings).