Nola (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in an 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander appears to be warming up along with the weather. Nola's four-seam fastball averaged a season-high 93 mph in this outing and topped out at 95 mph, easing concerns about his April velocity, and he's delivered five quality starts in his eight trips to the mound in 2023. He'll take a 4.44 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB through 48.2 innings into his next outing, which is likely to come this weekend in Coors Field.