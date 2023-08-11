Nola did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over five innings against Washington. He struck out six.

After clunkers in his previous two starts, Nola got back on track Thursday, working into the sixth inning before back-to-back singles led to his removal with the score tied 0-0. Phillies reliever, Matt Strahm, then allowed an RBI double to Ildemaro Vargas, marking Nola's only charged run. In five outings since the All-Star break, the 30-year-old fantasy stalwart holds a 1-2 record with a 4.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB across 29.1 innings during that stretch. He is currently slated to face Toronto on the road next week.