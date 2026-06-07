Phillies' Aaron Nola: Struggles in no-decision

Nola did not factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Nola struggled with his command Sunday, throwing just 59 of his 98 pitches for strikes while matching a season high with four walks. Nola had been pitching better coming into the day, allowing just four runs over 11 innings in his previous two starts. Overall, the veteran right-hander sports a 5.86 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB across 13 starts (66 innings) this season. Nola will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come on the road in Milwaukee.