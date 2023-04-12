Nola (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings as the Phillies fell 8-4 to the Marlins. He struck out six without walking a batter.

It was an ominous sign for Nola when light-hitting Jon Berti took him deep for a solo shot in the third inning, but the right-hander didn't allow another run until the wheels came off in the sixth. He exited after 100 pitches (70 strikes), and while Nola's 7.04 ERA through his first three starts looks rough, it comes with a 15:3 K:BB through 15.1 innings that should reassure GMs that have him rostered. The 29-year-old will look for a better result in his next outing, likely to come this weekend in Cincinnati.