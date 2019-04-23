Bohm went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI on Monday in Low-A Lakewood's 10-5 win over Rome.

The three-hit performance bumped Bohm's season average up to .367, trailing only Hagerstown's KJ Harrison (.438) for the lead among South Atlantic League qualifiers. As a 22-year-old who played three seasons at Wichita State before being selected third overall in last summer's draft, it's not surprising Bohm is finding plenty of success in his first taste of full-season ball. He probably won't be in store for a lengthy stay at Low-A.