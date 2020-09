Bohm went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI during Tuesday's win against the Nationals.

The 24-year-old was 1-for-10 in his past three contests but busted out with the multi-hit game Tuesday. Bohm has a .291/.365/.491 slash line with two home runs, five doubles, nine runs and nine RBI through his first 16 major-league games.